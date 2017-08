June 16 (Reuters) - ELMA ELECTRONIC AG:

* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).‍​

* ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 WITH A NET PROFIT IN THE RANGE OF CHF 1.0 TO 1.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 0.2 MILLION)‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2rximz7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)