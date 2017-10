Sept 28 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* ‍PROLONGATION OF COOPERATION AND RESEARCH CONTRACT WITH FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT DUISBURG AGREED​

* ‍THIS IS NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE GUIDANCE 2017​

* ‍IN GENERAL, A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBIT AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED​