Feb 15 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: GUIDANCE 2018 CONFIRMED - DIVIDEND PROPOSAL INCREASED TO 0.40 EURO PER SHARE

* IN Q4 2017, SALES GREW BY 7.9% TO 68.5 MILLION EURO

* Q4 EBIT 17.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* IS EXPECTING SALES GROWTH OF 8% TO 12% IN 2018

* 2018 EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 13% AND 17%

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER CONTROLLING INTERESTS 10.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO