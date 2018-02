Feb 23 (Reuters) - Elos Medtech Ab:

* ELOS MEDTECH ACHIEVES A MILESTONE WITHIN DENTAL IMPLANT SYSTEMS‍

* HAS RECEIVED FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ELOS ABUTMENT BLANKS ON US DENTAL IMPLANT MARKET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)