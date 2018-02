Feb 19 (Reuters) - ELOS MEDTECH AB:

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍​6.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍​148.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 133.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)