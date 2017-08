Aug 7 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG:

* MAKES FURTHER GROUND IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION UP BY 12% TO EUR 76.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF​

* STRONG DEMAND SEES REVENUE EXPAND BY 4.3% IN Q2 OF 2017 AND BY 8.4% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍MANAGED TO INCREASE Q2 SALES REVENUE BY 4.3% TO EUR 407.8 (390.9) MILLION​

RECORDED EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION OF EUR 37.2 (36.2) MILLION IN Q2