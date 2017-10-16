FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ELS reports third quarter results
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-ELS reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* ELS reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $241.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $123.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - sees FY 2018 FFO per share $3.79 - $3.89 ‍​

* Fy2018 FFO per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity lifestyle Properties Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $0.90​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - qtrly ‍normalized FFO per common share $0.91​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.