June 27 (Reuters) - ELTEL AB

* DIVESTS PART OF ITS COMMUNICATION BUSINESS IN POLAND

* DECIDED TO DIVEST A LOW-PROFITABILITY MAINTENANCE BUSINESS WITHIN GROUP'S COMMUNICATION BUSINESS IN POLAND

* SIGNED AND CLOSED AN AGREEMENT WITH POLISH BKJ SP. Z O.O. TO SELL ITS TELECOM MAINTENANCE SERVICE OPERATIONS IN POLAND

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, ELTEL WILL RECORD A CAPITAL LOSS OF ABOUT EUR 1.0 MILLION AFFECTING EBITA RESULT IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)