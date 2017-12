Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR MYLAN AND BIOCON‘S PROPOSED BIOSIMILARS TRASTUZUMAB AND PEGFILGRASTIM

* EMA ACCEPTANCE OF TRASTUZUMAB, PEGFILGRASTIM FOLLOWS EARLIER WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATIONS IN RESPONSE TO AUDIT OF BIOCON'S DRUG PRODUCT FACILITY