BRIEF-EMA gives updates on preparations for relocation

Sept 26 (Reuters) - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY:

* EMA - “IN ACCORDANCE WITH CURRENT BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANNING, FOUR CLUSTERS OF CANDIDATE CITIES HAVE EMERGED”

* EMA - “FIRST CLUSTER INCLUDES THOSE CITIES WHERE 65% OR MORE OF EMA STAFF INDICATED THAT THEY ARE LIKELY TO MOVE”

* EMA - “SECOND CLUSTER ARE CITIES WHERE STAFF RETENTION WOULD RANGE BETWEEN 50 AND 64%”

* EMA - “THIRD CLUSTER INCLUDES THOSE TO WHICH BETWEEN 30 AND 49% OF STAFF ARE LIKELY TO RELOCATE”

* EMA - EMA HAS BEEN WORKING ON A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN AIMED AT ENSURING THAT ASSESSMENT OF MEDICINES IS NOT DISRUPTED

* EMA - “LAST CLUSTER ARE THOSE CITIES WHERE LESS THAN 30% OF EMA STAFF SAID THEY WOULD FOLLOW”

* EMA - “IN A BEST CASE SCENARIO, EMA COULD KEEP UP TO 81% OF ITS WORKFORCE”

* EMA - SOME STAFF LOSSES CAN BE ABSORBED WITH EMA‘S BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN, BUT BEYOND CRITICAL THRESHOLD AGENCY WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO FULFIL ITS MANDATE (Bengaluru Newsroom)