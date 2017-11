BRIEF-Emaar Properties says Saudi investors part of top-10 investors in IPO

Nov 20 (Reuters) - EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC:

* SAYS RECEIVED INSTITUTIONAL AND RETAIL SUPPORT FOR IPO FROM DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, RESULTING IN OVERSUBSCRIBED DEAL

* SAYS DESPITE RECENT EVENTS IN SAUDI ARABIA, RECEIVED STRONG INTEREST IN IPO FROM REGIONAL INVESTORS

* SAYS QUAILIFIED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FROM SAUDI ARABIA WERE PART OF TOP-10 INVESTORS IN IPO

* SAYS COMPANY IS TARGETING MINIMUM DIVIDEND YIELD OF 8.6 PERCENT (AT NAV) FOR NEXT THREE YEARS