Jan 15 (Reuters) - EMAAR PROPERTIES:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TO DISTRIBUTE SPECIAL CASH DIVIDENDS OF 4 BILLION DIRHAMS TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM PROCEEDS OF EMAAR DEVELOPMENT‘S PUBLIC OFFERING

* DIVIDEND WILL BE 3 BILLION DIRHAMS REPRESENTING 42 FILS PER SHARE IN JAN 2018, FOLLOWED BY ADDITIONAL 1 BILLION DIRHAMS AFTER SHARHOLDERS APPROVAL IN APRIL 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2mzihFL) Further company coverage: