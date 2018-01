Jan 19 (Reuters) - Emagin Corp:

* EMAGIN CORPORATION COMMENTS ON PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUES

* EMAGIN CORP SAYS PRELIMINARY REVENUES IN Q4 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $6.2 MILLION TO $6.4 MILLION

* EMAGIN CORP SAYS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, BACKLOG OF OPEN ORDERS SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018 WAS $9.8 MILLION