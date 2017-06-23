FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Embassy Group signs MOU with BMRCL worth 1 bln rupees
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 23, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Embassy Group signs MOU with BMRCL worth 1 bln rupees

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Embassy Group:

* Embassy group signs mou with BMRCL for Kadubeesanahalli metro station for 1 billion rupees Source text: [Embassy Group today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The MOU has been signed for the construction of the Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station, just outside Embassy TechVillage, on the 17-km long recently approved North-South metro corridor on Outer Ring Road. The construction will be done in accordance with the façade designs and specifications approved by BMRCL. Embassy has agreed to pay an amount of Rs.100 Crores to BMRCL for the purpose of the above project in installments. The period of concession and permission granted to Embassy Group will be for a period of 30 years starting from the date of commencement of commercial operations and could be extended further on mutual terms.]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.