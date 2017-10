Oct 16 (Reuters) - Emblem Corp

* Emblem announces $25 million bought deal

* Emblem - to use net proceeds of offering for construction of first 100,000 sq. ft. Production facility on 80 acre property located in Paris, Ontario​

* Emblem-‍entered agreement with Eight Capital,Eight Capital to buy 5.7 million units,co's 15,000 convertible debentures at $1.75 per unit,$1000 per debenture​