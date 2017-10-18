FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group Inc. announces estimate for third quarter catastrophe and storm losses
October 18, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group Inc. announces estimate for third quarter catastrophe and storm losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - EMC Insurance Group Inc

* EMC Insurance Group Inc. announces estimate for third quarter catastrophe and storm losses, and third quarter earnings call and access information

* EMC Insurance Group - ‍expects to report Q3 2017 catastrophe and storm losses totaling about $29.4 million​

* EMC Insurance Group - ‍on a segment basis, catastrophe and storm losses expected to total about $9.9 million in property and casualty insurance segment​

* EMC Insurance - ‍reinsurance segment expects to report amount of catastrophe, storm losses totaling about $19.5 million ($0.60 per share after tax)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

