BRIEF-EMC INSURANCE GROUP REPORTS Q3 GAAP EPS $0.03

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Emc Insurance Group Inc:

* EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC. REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* SEES FY 2017 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 TO $1.35

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.05​

* ‍NET INVESTMENT INCOME TOTALED $11.5 MILLION FOR Q3 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, WHICH IS CONSISTENT WITH Q3 OF 2016​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOWERING 2017 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.35 PER SHARE FROM PREVIOUS RANGE OF $1.35 TO $1.55 PER SHARE