Jan 11 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc:

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS SAYS ON JAN 8, ‍BOARD RAISED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 - SEC FILING

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS -‍ BOARD ALSO RAISED NUMBER OF CLASS III DIRECTORS FROM 2 TO 3 Source text: (bit.ly/2CTnHCq) Further company coverage: