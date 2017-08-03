BRIEF-Emerald Expositions posts Q2 loss of $0.08/share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc
* Emerald expositions reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 revenue $74.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Sees total revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5%, or $348 million to $355 million for year ending December 31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $154 million to $160 million, or growth of 1.2% to 5.2%
* Sees organic revenue growth of zero percent to 2.0% for year ending December 31
* For year ending Dec 31, co expects reported and organic revenues to trend towards lower end of previously provided guidance
* For year ending Dec 31, co expects reported and organic revenues to trend towards lower end of previously provided guidance

* For FY, co expects adjusted EBITDA to trend just below midpoint of previously provided guidance