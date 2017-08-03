FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emerald Expositions posts Q2 loss of $0.08/share
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions posts Q2 loss of $0.08/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc

* Emerald expositions reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $74.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.18​

* Sees‍ total revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5%, or $348 million to $355 million for year ending December 31​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $154 million to $160 million, or growth of 1.2% to 5.2%

* Sees ‍organic revenue growth of zero percent to 2.0% for year ending December 31​

* For year ending Dec 31, co expects reported and organic revenues to trend towards lower end of previously provided guidance​

* For FY, co expects adjusted EBITDA to trend just below midpoint of previously provided guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

