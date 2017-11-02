FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emerald Expositions reports qtrly ‍shr $0.25​
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions reports qtrly ‍shr $0.25​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc

* Emerald Expositions reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $100.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.2 million

* Emerald Expositions Events Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.25​

* Emerald Expositions Events Inc qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.37​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerald Expositions - ‍For year-ending Dec 31, expects reported, organic revenues to fall below previously provided guidance ranges due to hurricane Irma​

* Emerald Expositions - ‍“Revenues in quarter were flat compared to Q3 of last year, largely due to impact of hurricane Irma on our Surf Expo and ISS Orlando shows”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.