BRIEF-Emerald Health Announces $15 Million Prospectus Sale

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION PROSPECTUS SALE; CONCURRENT SECONDARY SALE

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS- INVESTOR AGREED, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS, TO PURCHASE 3 MILLION UNITS OF COAT A PRICE OF $5.00 PER UNIT

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR PRODUCTION AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT-RELATED GROWTH PLANS

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS- ALSO AGREED TO PURCHASE FROM EMERALD HEALTH SCIENCES, CONTROL PERSON OF CO, 2 MILLION SHARES HELD BY SCIENCES AT OF $5/SHARE