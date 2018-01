BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Sees FY 2017 Revenue $555 Million To $560 Million

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $555 MILLION TO $560 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $145 MILLION TO $160 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 14 PERCENT

* - FOR FULL YEAR 2017, ANTICIPATES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT YEAR END OF ABOUT $180 MILLION

* - SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES FROM $715 MILLION TO $755 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $110 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* - FULL YEAR 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS ANTICIPATED TO BE $92 TO $96 MILLION

* - FOR FULL YEAR 2017, ANTICIPATES NET INCOME OF $80 TO $84 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME $95 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $547.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $547.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $659.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S