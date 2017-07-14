FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Emerita enters into agreements to acquire the Salobro Zinc project in Brazil
July 14, 2017

BRIEF-Emerita enters into agreements to acquire the Salobro Zinc project in Brazil

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Emerita Resources Corp:

* Emerita enters into agreements to acquire the Salobro Zinc project in Brazil

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍pursuant to definitive agreement, Emerita agrees to pay USD$6.5 million in cash to Vale​

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍cash payments will be made by Emerita over seven 7 years​

* Emerita Resources - ‍entered definitive agreement with Vale S.A., IMS Engenharia Mineral Ltda under which co has agreed to acquire Salobro Zinc project​

* Emerita - co to initially own 75 percent of Purchaseco with exclusive right to acquire remaining 25 percent interest of Purchaseco from IMS at its sole option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

