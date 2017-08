June 22 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson Electric Co - Emerson trailing three-month orders increased 8 percent as of May 2017 - SEC Filing

* Emerson Electric Co - Emerson trailing three-month automation solutions orders increased high-single digits

* Emerson Electric Co - Trailing three-month underlying orders increased 9 percent excluding unfavorable currency translation of 1 percent as of May 2017