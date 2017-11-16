FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion

* Emerson proposes to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock transaction valued at $29 billion

* Emerson Electric Co - new proposal ‍consists of $135 per share in cash and $90 per share in emerson shares​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍proposal is not subject to any financing contingency​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍portion of consideration to be paid in Emerson stock would result in Rockwell shareholders owning approximately 22 pct of combined co​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍estimate total capitalized value of synergies to be over $6 billion, equating to over $10/share of additional value to rockwell shareholders ​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍including value of synergies, Rockwell shareholders would receive $235 per share in total value​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍expect transaction would be accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow in year one​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍estimated synergies & operating efficiencies from deal would result in operating margin of about 20 pct as well as double-digit EPS growth​

* Emerson Electric Co - Jpmorgan is “highly confident” that co can finance cash portion of proposed deal with combination of cash, newly issued debt​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.