Oct 23 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson updates business conditions and preliminary financial results following recent hurricane events

* Emerson Electric Co sees ‍net sales in Q4 of $4.4 billion increased 13 percent​

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Emerson Electric - ‍Hurricanes Harvey and Irma only “moderately affected” Q4 sales, and co expects to recover sales over next twelve months​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S