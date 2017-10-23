FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emerson says ‍hurricanes Harvey and Irma only "moderately affected" Q4 sales
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Emerson says ‍hurricanes Harvey and Irma only "moderately affected" Q4 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson updates business conditions and preliminary financial results following recent hurricane events

* Emerson Electric Co sees ‍net sales in Q4 of $4.4 billion increased 13 percent​

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Emerson Electric - ‍Hurricanes Harvey and Irma only “moderately affected” Q4 sales, and co expects to recover sales over next twelve months​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.