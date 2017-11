BRIEF-Emerson Withdraws Proposal To Acquire Rockwell Automation

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ROCKWELL AUTOMATION FOR $225 PER SHARE

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - ‍PLAN TO ACCELERATE REPURCHASES OVER NEXT MONTH AND BUY BACK UP TO $1 BILLION OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS​

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO - ‍“WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN STRATEGIC PLANS WE HAVE IN PLACE”​

* EMERSON - HAS WITHDRAWN ITS PROPOSAL TO BUY ROCKWELL AUTOMATION FOR $225/SHARE DUE TO ROCKWELL BOARD‘S CONTINUED “UNWILLINGNESS” TO ENGAGE IN TALKS

* EMERSON ELECTRIC - ‍"MANAGEMENT BELIEVES COMPANY'S SHARES ARE AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY​"