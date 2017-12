Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eminence Enterprise Ltd:

* ‍CO ENTERED PLACING AGREEMENT TO PLACE UP TO 447 MILLION NEW SHARES AT HK$0.055 PER PLACING SHARE​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL BE ABOUT HK$24.3 MILLION AND WILL BE APPLIED FOR ACQUISITION OF FW BUILDING​