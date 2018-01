Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eminence Enterprise Ltd:

* ‍GROUP PROCEEDS WITH PROPOSED HKEX DISPOSAL AND ON ASSUMPTION THAT ALL HKEX INTEREST HELD BY GROUP ARE TO BE DISPOSED​

* ‍PROPOSES TO SEEK APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR PROPOSED HKEX DISPOSAL​

* EXPECTED TO RECOGNIZE A LOSS OF ABOUT HK$14.2 MILLION FOR PROPOSED HKEX DISPOSAL​