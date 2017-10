Oct 30 (Reuters) - EMIRATES NBD BANK

* ANNOUNCES NEW USD BOND MANDATE

* MANDATES BANKS TO ARRANGE FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS ON BANKS‘S BEHALF IN ASIA, EUROPE FOR USD BENCHMARK 5-YEAR BOND ISSUE

* SAYS 5-YEAR BOND ISSUE TO BE UNDER BANK'S EXISTING $12.50 BILLION EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME