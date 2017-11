BRIEF-Emirates REIT Shareholders Approve Sukuk Issue with Size to Exceed $300 MLN

Nov 27 (Reuters) - EMIRATES REIT CEIC:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL TO ISSUE SUKUK TRUST CERTIFICATES WITH SIZE TO EXCEED $300 MILLION FOR 5-YEAR TENOR‍​

* SUKUK TRUST CERTIFICATES ISSUANCE TO TAKE PLACE BETWEEN Q4 2017 AND Q1 2018

* A SERIES OF INVESTOR MEETINGS IN UAE, ASIA AND EUROPE TO START ON NOV 28, 2017

* CERTIFCATES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER A STANDALONE REGULATION S OFERING AND WILL BE LISTED ON IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE

* STANDARD CHARTERED TO ACT AS GLOBAL COORDINATOR Source: (bit.ly/2BcPcWn) Further company coverage: )