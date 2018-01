Jan 9 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* SEES SALES 829,630 SQUARE METER GROSS AREA SALES AND TOTAL SALES VALUE OF 7.25 BILLION LIRA EXCLUDED VAT

* SEES 1.8 BILLION LIRA NET PROFIT FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)