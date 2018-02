Feb 27 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* DECIDES TO PRESENT BUYBACK PROGRAMME TO APPROVAL OF CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS

* TOTAL FUNDS ALLOCATED TO THE BUY-BACK PROGRAM AND THEIR SOURCE IS AT 1.00 BILLION LIRA

* DURATION OF BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO BE 36 MONTHS AND PRICE LIMIT TO BE BETWEEN 0 LIRA - 4 LIRA