BRIEF-Emmis Announces Agreements To Sell Its St. Louis Radio Stations For $60 Mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - EMMIS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ITS ST. LOUIS RADIO STATIONS FOR $60 MILLION

* EMMIS - NET PROCEEDS, AFTER DEDUCTING DEAL-RELATED COSTS AND ESTIMATED TAX PAYMENTS, WILL BE USED TO REPAY TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP - LOCAL MARKETING AGREEMENTS (LMAS) OF STATIONS WILL START MARCH 1

* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS - TO SELL ST. LOUIS STATIONS KSHE, POINT TO HUBBARD RADIO FOR $45 MILLION, ST. LOUIS STATIONS KFTK, NOW TO ENTERCOM FOR $15 MILLION