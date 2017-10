Oct 12 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp

* Emmis announces second quarter earnings; pro forma radio revenues up 2%

* Emmis Communications Corp - ‍Emmis’ radio net revenues for second fiscal quarter were $41.8 million, compared to $46.0 million in prior year​

* Emmis Communications Corp qtrly earnings per share $5.59‍​

* Emmis Communications Corp qtrly total net revenues $42.8 million versus $58.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: