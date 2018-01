Jan 3 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA:

* ITS UNIT‘S, STOKROTKA, DEC. PRELIM REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 251 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 11.9 PERCENT YOY

* ITS UNIT‘S Q4 REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 682 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 11.4% YOY

* ITS UNIT'S, STOKROTKA, PRELIM FY 2017 REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AT 2.52 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 8.4 PERCENT YOY