BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd:

* Empire Company reports improved fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Empire Company ltd qtrly ‍same-store sales excluding fuel increased 0.5 pct​

* Qtrly ‍sales $ 6,273.2 million versus. $ 6,186.6 million ​

* Empire Co -‍estimates unmitigated financial impact of proposed minimum wage increases in Ontario, Alberta could be up to about $25 million in fiscal 2018​

* Empire Company Ltd - ‍ project sunrise launched in Q4 2017 to simplify organizational structures and reduce costs on track​

* Empire Co - ‍estimates unmitigated financial impact of proposed minimum wage increases in Ontario, Alberta could be up to about $70 million in fiscal 2019​

* Empire Company - plan to mitigate immediate impact of proposed minimum wage raises in 2018 that are above and beyond expected project sunrise savings​

* Q1 revenue view C$6.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

