BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust Announces Private Placement Of $450 Mln In Unsecured Notes

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Empire State Realty Trust Inc:

* EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $450 MILLION IN UNSECURED NOTES

* EMPIRE STATE REALTY- NOTES CONSIST OF $115 MILLION OF 4.08% SERIES D SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028, $160 MILLION OF 4.26% SERIES E SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* EMPIRE STATE REALTY- NOTES ALSO CONSIST OF $175 MILLION OF 4.44% SERIES F SENIOR NOTES DUE 2033

* EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST - EMPIRE STATE REALTY OP INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO REPAY CERTAIN MORTGAGE INDEBTEDNESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: