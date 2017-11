Nov 20 (Reuters) - EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC:

* ‍NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR 70 MILLION​ STG

* ‍NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF 70 MILLION STG WITH LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING​

* EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY - ‍FACILITY IS SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF OPERATING ASSETS, HELD AS A LENDING GROUP, THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED GROUP SUBSIDIARY​

* ‍FACILITY CAN BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES INCLUDING FINANCING OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES