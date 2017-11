Nov 22 (Reuters) - Empower India Ltd:

* Says ‍appointment of Zulfeqar Mohammad Khan as managing director​

* Says CFO ‍Mangesh Gurav resigns

* Says ‍change of designation of Rajgopalan Iyengar from executive director, CEO to executive director, CFO​

Source text - bit.ly/2jLdd3b

Further company coverage: