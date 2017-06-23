BRIEF-Enanta announces that AbbVie receives CHMP positive opinion for MAVIRET

June 23 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta announces that abbvie receives chmp positive opinion for maviret™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis c in all major genotypes (gt1-6)

* Says ‍final european commission decision expected q3 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: