BRIEF-Enanta says Abbvie’s Maviret approved in Japan for the treatment of all major genotypes of chronic hepatitis c

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta announces that Abbvie’s Maviret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) received approval in Japan for the treatment of all major genotypes (GT1-6) of chronic hepatitis c

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals - co expects to receive $15 million milestone payment from Abbvie in quarter ending Dec 31, 2017, upon price reimbursement approval of Maviret in Japan​

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals -‍in Japan, Maviret is also approved as 12-week option for patients infected with GT3-6, patients with specific challenges​