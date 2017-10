Oct 16 (Reuters) - ENBD REIT CEIC LTD:

* COMPLETES DEPLOYMENT OF $105 MILLION IT RAISED AT LISTING IN MARCH 2017‍​

* FOLLOWING DEPLOYMENT OF LISTING PROCEEDS, ENBD REIT NOW HOLDS A TOTAL OF 10 ASSETS ACROSS DUBAI Source: (bit.ly/2xItoVe) Further company coverage: )