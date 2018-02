Feb 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER UNIT $0.05

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.26

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS - AS A RESULT OF THE U.S. TAX REFORM, CO IS ADJUSTING 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE RANGE TO $720 MILLION - $770 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S