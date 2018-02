Feb 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER UNIT $ 0.05​

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, EEP IS ADJUSTING ITS 2018 DCF GUIDANCE RANGE TO $720 MILLION - $770 MILLION​

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍TARGET CONSOLIDATED DEBT TO EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR 2018​