Feb 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

* ENBRIDGE- REDUCED CORPORATE FEDERAL INCOME TAX RATE DUE TO TAX REFORM RESULTED IN CO BOOKING $2 BILLION REDUCTION TO DEFERRED INCOME TAX PROVISION FOR 2017

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW C$1,741 MILLION VERSUS C$879 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍2018 DCF GUIDANCE OF $4.15/SHARE​ - $4.45/SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: