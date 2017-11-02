FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.47
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 12:00 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.39

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enbridge Inc - ‍Management re-affirms 2017 ACFFO per share guidance range of $3.60-$3.90 per common share​

* Enbridge Inc - ACFFO for the third quarter was $1,334 million, an increase of $482 million over the comparable prior period in 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

