FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Encana reports Q3 EPS $0.30
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 11:35 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Encana reports Q3 EPS $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana reports third quarter results; company firmly on track to meet or beat 2017 deliverables in a transformational year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* ‍Q3 total production of 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)​

* Says ‍Q3 core asset production of 248,000 boe/d; in October, this increased by 22 percent to over 302,000 boe/d​

* ‍In 2018, encana expects its total capital and cash flow to be in “balance”​

* Says ‍Encana expects its core assets will deliver around 30 percent production growth from Q4 of 2016 to Q4 of 2017​

* ‍For 2018, company has hedged approximately 88,000 bbls/d of expected oil​

* ‍Q3 core asset production of 248,000 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.