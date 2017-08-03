FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Encore Capital Group Q2 earnings per share $0.77
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Encore Capital Group Q2 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Encore Capital Group Inc

* Encore Capital Group announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $291 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.4 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Encore Capital Group Inc qtrly‍ estimated remaining collections grew $719 million compared to same period of prior year, to $6.26 billion​

* Encore Capital Group Inc qtrly ‍ gross collections grew 3% to $446 million, compared to $434 million in same period of prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

